March 19 Unite Group PLC : * Secures planning approval for new 260,000 sq ft student accommodation

development in prime London location * Scheme has a forecast total development cost of £93 million and yield on cost

of 8.8% * The central London, 1.4 acre site on Holloway Road, was acquired from London Metropolitan University in 2013, subject to planning