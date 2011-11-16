(Adds detail)
* Has seen strong sales
* Says growth in net operating income 3.1 pct
* Sees 2012/13 rental growth in line with 2011/12
LONDON, Nov 16 The Unite Group
said full-year recurring profit would likely beat management
expectations, and it was well placed to outperform the wider
student accommodation sector in Britain, helped by its focus on
London.
Unite said on Wednesday it had seen strong sales in its
2011/12 year to date, with 99 percent of rooms sold, against 97
percent a year ago.
Year-on-year growth in net operating income was expected to
be about 3.1 percent, with strong rental growth of 4 percent
partially offset by higher operating costs, Unite said.
"We remain well positioned to outperform the wider student
accommodation sector as a result of our London focus, the high
quality of our portfolio, strong university relationships and
our established brand platform," chief executive Mark Allan
said.
"However, we continue to monitor closely the capital markets
and the broader economic picture and believe that a cautious
approach to investment and managing debt is prudent in the near
term," he said.
The company said reservations across its managed portfolio
of 41,000 beds for the 2011/12 year was at 99 percent, against
97 percent a year ago. Lettings for the 2012/13 year had already
started, and rental growth for that year was expected to be
similar to 2011/12 levels.
"Based on the strong lettings performance for the 2011/12
year and continued effective control of costs, we expect
recurring profits for the full year ... to be ahead of
management expectations," Unite said.
(Reporting by Andrew Macdonald; Editing by Dan Lalor)