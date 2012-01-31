* Confident will achieve year rental growth of 3-4 pct
* Sees rise in non-EU student applicants supporting business
LONDON Jan 31 Britain's largest listed
student landlord UNITE does not see a drop in UK
university applicants for 2012/13 affecting demand for its rooms
and is confident of achieving rental growth of 3-4 percent for
the year, it said on Tuesday.
Unite, which manages 40,000 student beds across the UK, said
on Tuesday demand for university places still outstripped supply
by 32 percent, indicating that the fall in applications would
not lead to a reduction in actual student numbers.
"Based on our current reservations for 2012/13, which are in
line with the same point in 2011, we remain confident of
achieving rental growth of 3-4 percent for the year," it said in
a statement.
On Monday, Britain's Universities and Colleges Admission
Service said final student application numbers for the 2012/13
academic year fell 7.4 percent, the first year in which UK
universities will be allowed to hike their tuition fees.
UNITE also said its business was supported by the 13.7
percent rise in applications from non-European Union students as
international students account for a large proportion of its
customer base.
In August, UNITE said it was on track to hit its full-year
targets and its profit could beat market expectations.