Aug 30 The Unite Group PLC : * Adjusted, diluted nav per share up 5.3% to 335 pence * Like for like rental growth for the six months since December 2011 of 1.8% * Adjusted earnings per share increased 190% to 9.0 pence * Interim dividend increased to 1.0 pence per share (2011 interim: 0.5 pence) * The Unite Group - current reservations for 2012/13 robust at 87%,