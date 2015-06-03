A broker monitors share prices while trading at a brokerage firm in Mumbai May 13, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

MUMBAI Property firm Unitech Ltd(UNTE.NS) denied on Wednesday what it called "false and misleading" market rumours of the company defaulting on repayments to lenders, as its stock plunged as much as 50 percent, hitting its lowest in 10 years.

Unitech's stock closed 35.69 percent lower at 8.65 rupees, having hit a low of 6.75 rupees earlier.

"Rumours are being spread by certain segments of the market to profit from trading pertaining to Unitech defaulting on repayments to certain lenders, which are false and misleading," the company said in a statement.

"Unitech has in fact significantly ramped up its execution capabilities and expects to increase deliveries considerably this year," the company said, adding the deliveries would add to cash flows and help reduce debt.

Unitech's debt was "stable" and were at "manageable levels", it said.

