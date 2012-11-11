US STOCKS-Wall St shrugs off jobs report to hit records as tech leads
* Dow up 0.36 pct, S&P 500 up 0.37 pct, Nasdaq up 0.90 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
MUMBAI Nov 11 Three months ended Sept 30
(Versus the same period a year earlier. All figures in million rupees unless stated)
Net Profit 491.9 vs 924.6
Net Sales (in bln rupees) 5,398.3 vs 6,793.5
Results are consolidated
NOTE: Unitech Ltd is an Indian real estate developer.
(Reporting by Prashant Mehra; Editing by Ron Popeski)
* Dow up 0.36 pct, S&P 500 up 0.37 pct, Nasdaq up 0.90 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.31 pct, S&P 0.26 pct, Nasdaq 0.71 pct (Updates to early afternoon)