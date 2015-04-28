TAIPEI, April 28 Taiwan's Unitech Printed
Circuit Board Corp, an Apple Inc supplier,
said it expects revenue to drop by 5 percent to 20 percent in
March and April after a fire disrupted production at one of its
Taiwan plants.
The fire broke out late Monday night and was brought under
control after a couple of hours without fatalities or injuries,
according to a statement posted by the company on the website of
Taiwan's stock exchange on Tuesday.
Shares of Unitech fell limit down 7 percent in Tuesday
trade, compared with a 0.16 percent drop in the broader TAIEX
index.
Unitech is listed on Apple's most recent supplier list. The
company produces printed circuit boards for Apple's popular
iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus, according to an analyst report.
The plant, near Taipei, is expected to resume full
production within two weeks, a company representative told
Reuters.
(Reporting by Michael Gold; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)