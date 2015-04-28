TAIPEI, April 28 Taiwan's Unitech Printed Circuit Board Corp, an Apple Inc supplier, said it expects revenue to drop by 5 percent to 20 percent in March and April after a fire disrupted production at one of its Taiwan plants.

The fire broke out late Monday night and was brought under control after a couple of hours without fatalities or injuries, according to a statement posted by the company on the website of Taiwan's stock exchange on Tuesday.

Shares of Unitech fell limit down 7 percent in Tuesday trade, compared with a 0.16 percent drop in the broader TAIEX index.

Unitech is listed on Apple's most recent supplier list. The company produces printed circuit boards for Apple's popular iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus, according to an analyst report.

The plant, near Taipei, is expected to resume full production within two weeks, a company representative told Reuters. (Reporting by Michael Gold; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)