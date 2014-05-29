Reuters Market Eye - Unitech Ltd (UNTE.NS) shares fall as much as 4.8 percent after posting a wider-than-expected 515.5-million-rupee($8.76 million) loss in the January-March quarter.

Unitech shares have more than doubled since the end of February on expectations policy reforms from the new Modi government would lead to a rally in the sector.

"As the stock has ran up sharply, we advice clients to encash existing positions," said an analyst with a domestic brokerage.

Shares in Unitech were down 3.5 percent as of 11:56 a.m.

(Reporting by Indulal PM)