Feb 12 India's Central Bureau of Investigation
(CBI) said it is looking into whether a prosecutor for the
agency discussed a probe into alleged corruption in the
allocation of mobile phone airwaves five years ago with one of
the people being investigated.
Shares in Unitech Ltd slumped more than 20 percent
after reports on CNN-IBN TV and in the Times of India that CBI
senior prosecutor A.K. Singh is suspected to have discussed the
case with Unitech managing director Sanjay Chandra in a recorded
conversation, reports Unitech strongly denied.
CBI spokeswoman Dharini Mishra told Reuters that Singh was
under internal investigation after the agency received a compact
disc from an anonymous source on Feb. 6. She said the CBI was
investigating the authenticity of the recording.
Unitech is a real estate developer that had a mobile phone
joint venture with Norway's Telenor that was among
those whose licences were revoked by a court following the high
profile licensing scandal.
Telenor is in the process of dissolving the joint venture.
The two media reports said the recording was suspected to be
of Singh coaching Chandra about how to deal with CBI
investigators probing irregularities in the allocation of 2G
airwaves.
Unitech issued a statement calling the recording fabricated.
"He (Chandra) wishes to make it absolutely clear that he has
never met the prosecutor in the 2G case outside of Court or had
any phone conversation with him," Unitech said.
"He denies the suggestion that his voice is on any alleged
recording. It appears a fabricated voice recording has been sent
anonymously to the CBI. Any suggestion that Sanjay Chandra is
linked with this recording is nothing but an attempt to malign
him and prejudice his defence in the 2G case."
(Reporting by Rafael Nam, Aditi Shah, Devidutta Tripathy and
Satarupa Bhttacharjya; Editing by Tony Munroe)