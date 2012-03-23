NEW DELHI, March 23 India's Unitech Ltd
on Friday sought the Company Law Board's approval to
move a case on a dispute over their telecoms joint venture with
Norway's Telenor to an arbitration panel, potentially
escalating the row.
Lawyers for the Norwegian company told the Company Law Board
that they would oppose Unitech's petition in arguments scheduled
for Monday.
The JV is among companies that are set to lose their
telecoms licences after a court order to revoke all permits
awarded in a scandal-tainted 2008 sale. Telenor has accused
Unitech of "fraud and misrepresentation" and has said it would
migrate the business to a new company to seek fresh licences.
Unitech has said Telenor cannot scrap the joint venture
agreement unilaterally and that it had veto right to block any
asset transfer.
Both sides had last month approached the Company Law Board,
a quasi-judiciary body, over the dispute. The board had recently
asked Unitech to tell it whether it wants to buy Telenor's stake
in the joint venture or sell its own stake to Telenor.
Lawyers for Unitech submitted their proposals to the board
on Monday in a closed-door hearing and both sides have declined
to comment on the proposals, citing confidentiality.
On Wednesday, a source with direct knowledge had told
Reuters that Unitech was "in principle" ready to sell its stake
to Telenor but wants a "fair" valuation.
Telenor owns 67.25 percent of the joint venture, with
Unitech owning the remainder.
India's Economic Times newspaper on Friday reported that
Unitech was seeking $150 million from Telenor to sell its stake
in an offer, subject to several conditions.
(Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)