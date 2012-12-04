NEW YORK Dec 4 A brand new United Airlines 787
Dreamliner with 184 people aboard was forced to divert to New
Orleans Tuesday after experiencing a mechanical problem on a
flight from Houston to Newark.
"United Flight 1146 to Newark diverted to New Orleans this
morning when a mechanical issue arose following departure from
Houston," United said in a statement.
"The Boeing 787 aircraft landed safely and without
incident."
United said the flight carried 174 customers and 10 crew
members, and it was putting passengers on a different aircraft
to Newark.
The airline said it would work with Boeing to review the
diversion and determine the cause.
Boeing said it "is aware of the diversion of United's 787
flight to New Orleans. We are working with our customer, at
their request, to further understand the event."
United is the first U.S. airline to put the new
carbon-composite 787 into service, and flew its first commercial
flight with the new jet on Nov. 4.