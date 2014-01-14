Jan 14 United Continental in December dropped 12 orders for Airbus SAS single-aisle planes worth around $1.08 billion, the company said.

"We are continually evaluating our fleet needs and making adjustments to our order book as appropriate," said Christen David, a spokeswoman with United. As of Oct. 24, 2013, United had 152 A319s and A320s, according to the company's website.

Airbus did not immediately reply to an email seeking more details. On its website, the company lists the price of A319s at $85.8 million, and A320s at $93.9 million.

These planes are narrowbody passenger jetliners typically used for medium range flights.

Shares of United, which has been investing in flight upgrades, airport modernization and other customer-friendly moves, closed at $46.45 Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange.