SAN DIEGO, March 7 United Continental Holdings
is interested in buying second-hand aircraft as they
are released to the market when leases expire, Chief Finance
Director Andrew Levy said on Tuesday.
Speaking at the ISTAT Americas air finance conference, he
also ruled out United, which recently retired its Boeing 747
jumbo jets, buying any more aircraft in that category for the
world's largest four-engined jets.
United, the largest U.S. carrier by traffic, has been tipped
in the past as a potential buyer for the Airbus A380 superjumbo.
