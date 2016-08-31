(Adds airline statement, condition of passengers)
DUBLIN Aug 31 Fourteen passengers and two crew
members were injured on Wednesday when a United Airlines
flight ran into severe turbulence and had to divert
to Ireland's Shannon Airport, the airport said.
Ambulances were at the scene when the Boeing aircraft
that was en route from Houston to London Heathrow landed at 0455
GMT. Ten of the passengers and the two crew members were taken
to a local hospital, a United Airlines spokesman said.
The casualties, three of whom were children, had soft tissue
injuries, minor head injuries and lacerations, University
Hospital Limerick said in a statement. All but one person had
been discharged by 0930 GMT.
The 207 passengers on the flight would continue their
journey to London later on Wednesday on an alternative aircraft,
United Airlines said.
(Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Richard Balmforth)