DUBAI Dec 2 Commercial Bank of Qatar
(CBQ) on Wednesday said it has not attempted to sell its stake
in Emirati lender United Arab Bank (UAB), denying a
Reuters report a day earlier that it sought buyers for its 40
percent holding.
"Commercial Bank has not contacted or held any talks with
local or regional banks or any other financial institution to
commence discussions to sell its stake in its UAE-based
associate bank," Chief Executive Abdulla Saleh al-Rais said in a
statement to Doha's stock exchange.
"We have no plans to withdraw from the UAE market and
confirm that there has been no attempt to sell the Commercial
Bank's stake in UAB."
Sharjah-based UAB has endured a difficult few months. Its
chief executive left after the bank swung to a third-quarter
loss on significant provisioning for soured loans.
Sources had told Reuters that finding a buyer for CBQ's
stake would be tricky because of UAB's specific problems as well
as expectations of a slowdown in the United Arab Emirates'
banking sector.
