DUBAI May 12 United Arab Bank, a
United Arab Emirates (UAE) lender, has mandated banks for a $150
million syndicated two-year loan, it said in a statement on
Thursday.
Bahrain's Bank ABC, Germany's Commerzbank
Aktiengesellschaft, Filiale Luxemburg and UAE's Emirates NBD
Capital were appointed as lead arrangers and bookrunners for the
deal, it said, with Bank ABC acting as coordinator.
The proceeds will be used by UAB for general corporate
purposes and prepayment of an existing syndicated facility, it
said.
Syndication launched on Thursday and was expected to close
by the end of June, the statement said.
Several banks in the region have been seeking to raise funds
as liquidity comes under pressure from lower oil prices and
softer economic conditions.
Emirates NBD, Dubai's largest bank, and Commercial
Bank of Dubai are both talking to banks to raise a
combined total of up to $1.7 billion in loans to refinance
existing debt, sources close to the matter told Reuters on
Wednesday.
(Reporting by Tom Arnold; Editing by Mark POtter)