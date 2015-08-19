Platts to launch low-sulphur marine gasoil assessments
SINGAPORE, May 2 S&P Global Platts will launch new low-sulphur marine gasoil and diesel oil prices at several bunkering ports in Asia from June, it said in a note to subscribers on Tuesday.
DUBAI Aug 19 United Arab Bank (UAB) has begun marketing a $125 million, three-year loan that will be used for its general business, the lender said in a statement on Wednesday.
The transaction, which is expected to close during September, is being arranged by Arab Banking Corp, according to UAB, which is based in Sharjah, one of the seven United Arab Emirates. (Reporting by David French; Editing by Andrew Torchia)
May 1 The Trump administration plans to replace Comptroller of the Currency Thomas Curry as chief overseer of federally chartered banks, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.