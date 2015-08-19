DUBAI Aug 19 United Arab Bank (UAB) has begun marketing a $125 million, three-year loan that will be used for its general business, the lender said in a statement on Wednesday.

The transaction, which is expected to close during September, is being arranged by Arab Banking Corp, according to UAB, which is based in Sharjah, one of the seven United Arab Emirates. (Reporting by David French; Editing by Andrew Torchia)