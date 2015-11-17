DUBAI Nov 17 The chief executive of United Arab
Bank has left the bank after the board of directors
accepted his resignation, the Abu Dhabi-listed lender said on
Tuesday.
No reason was given for Paul Trowbridge's departure in a
bourse filing, which added that Samer Tamimi had become acting
chief executive.
The statement confirmed an Oct. 30 Reuters story, which said
Trowbridge had left the position he had occupied since March
2009. The sources said at the time he had been asked to step
down by the board, although they were unsure of the reason.
Credit rating Moody's on Monday placed United Arab Bank,
which is based in Sharjah, one of the seven United Arab
Emirates, on review for possible downgrade due to a sharp
increase in non-performing loans and its number of senior
management changes in the last 12 months.
Commercial Bank of Qatar is the largest
shareholder, with a 40 percent stake, in Abu Dhabi's
seventh-largest lender by market value.
(Reporting by David French; Editing by Mark Potter)