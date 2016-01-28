DUBAI Jan 28 United Arab Bank (UAB),
hard hit by a surge in debt defaults among small business owners
in the United Arab Emirates, is winding down its SME unit to
focus on larger companies in a bid to return to profit, it said
on Thursday.
The bank's earnings were hobbled last year as provisions
more than doubled to 888 million dirhams ($242 mln), with
roughly a third stemming from business owners and others fleeing
the country with unpaid debt, the bank's acting CEO, Samer
Tamimi, told Reuters.
He said the bank has now split its business into core and
non-core activities. Core activities include corporate banking,
supported by treasury and retail, while SME banking has been
bundled into non-core activities, which accounted for around 15
percent of total bank loans at the end of last year. Its
contribution will be cut further this year.
The bank, in which Commercial Bank of Qatar holds
a 40 percent stake, generally classifies corporate customers as
those with an annual turnover of more than 250 million dirhams.
As part of the strategy shift, the lender has been recalling
loans from some of its smaller business customers, winding down
existing maturities, or transferring them to its corporate unit,
Tamimi said.
"We are going back to basics, reverting to UAB's historic
roots as a bank focused on the corporate sector," he said. "When
I joined UAB in May 2015 we were operating across various
business lines including a full-fledged retail operation,
standalone SME unit and treasury, as well as corporate. Being a
small bank with finite resources, UAB has decided it cannot
afford to stretch its resources and will focus on its core
activities."
UAE banks with a large exposure to SMEs have been hurt by a
rise in the past year in the number of so-called skips, people
leaving the country with unpaid debt, a trend blamed in part on
a strengthening U.S. dollar, making it less competitive for many
traders to export goods. The UAE dirham is pegged to the dollar.
Many of those skipping were expatriate business people, with
few assets such as property or machinery for banks to claim as
collateral on their departure.
"We want to bank businesses that are secure and have skin in
the game," Tamimi said. "Larger corporates that have been in the
UAE for a while and have plant, buildings and human resources
are more appealing to us."
After two tricky quarters, in which the bank recorded
combined losses totalling 510.6 million dirhams and cut around
240 staff, it is aiming to rebound to profit in the first
quarter of 2016, said Tamimi.
($1 = 3.6730 UAE dirham)
