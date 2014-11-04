LONDON Nov 4 HSBC has underwritten a leveraged loan backing the acquisition of UK-based cookies and snacks maker United Biscuits by Turkey's largest food group, Yildiz Holding, banking sources said on Tuesday.

United Biscuits' private equity owners Blackstone Group and PAI Partners agreed the sale of United Biscuits on Monday after an auction.

Yildiz paid around 2 billion pounds (3.20 billion US dollar) in a bid which trumped breakfast cereal maker Kellogg Co and Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan.

Yildiz was not immediately available for comment.

Yldz Holding Chairman Murat Ülker and Yldz Holding CFO Cem Karakas said at a press conference that the company will contribute 60 percent equity and will finance the remaining 40 percent with debt.

The financing is an all-senior leveraged loan denominated in sterling and euros and totals just under 1 billion pounds, including undrawn debt, the bankers said.

HSBC is the sole underwriter of the debt financing and is expected to invite other banks to join the deal shortly. The deal is also expected to be syndicated to institutional investors by the end of the year, the banking sources added.

The financing is good for investors in Europe's leveraged loan market, who are still willing to put cash to work despite recent volatility, but are showing a clear preference for deals backing mergers and acquisitions.

The acquisition of United Biscuits, which makes Jaffa Cakes and Jacob's crackers, is the third and largest by Yildiz in recent years as the Turkish group strives to become a global company.

Yildiz, a food and beverages maker which owns Ulker Biskuvi, bought premium chocolate maker Godiva for $850 million in 2007 and DeMet's Candy Company, the U.S. maker of Flipz chocolate pretzels and Turtles covered nut clusters, for $221 million last year. (1 US dollar = 0.6249 British pound) (Editing by Tessa Walsh)