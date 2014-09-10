MANILA, Sept 10 The Philippines' most diversified conglomerate San Miguel Corp is considering making a bid for British snacks maker United Biscuits (IPO-UNI.L), its chief executive said on Wednesday.

Days after the group bowed out of the airline business, chief executive Ramon Ang confirmed in a text message that San Miguel was weighing up a bid for United Biscuits, owner of snack brands such as Jaffa Cakes and Twiglets. (Reporting by Rosemarie Francisco; Editing by Stephen Coates)