MANILA Nov 3 San Miguel Corp, the Philippines' most diversified conglomerate, is no longer in the running to bid for British snacks maker United Biscuits , San Miguel President Ramon Ang said on Monday.

"I think we are not part of the shortlist," Ang told reporters.

The private equity owners of United Biscuits, Blackstone Group and PAI Partners, have been working on plans for a sale or a public share listing by the end of the year. The auction for United Biscuits is reported to be worth 2 billion pounds ($3.2 billion).

(Reporting by Erik dela Cruz; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)