MUMBAI, March 23 Heineken NV has raised its holding in India's largest brewer United Breweries Ltd to 43 percent by buying 24 million euros ($27 million) worth of additional shares on Wednesday, a spokesman for the Dutch brewer said.

Heineken, which bought a 37.5 percent stake in United Breweries in 2008 through its takeover of Scottish & Newcastle, previously owned 42.2 percent of the maker of Kingfisher beer.

The Dutch brewer bought 2.1 million United Breweries shares in stock market transactions from a group of investors including private sector lender Yes Bank, a spokesman said in an emailed statement.

($1 = 0.8947 euros) (Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee; Editing by Alexander Smith)