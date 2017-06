May 18 United Breweries Ltd's earnings in the three months ended March 31 versus the same period a year earlier (in billion rupees unless stated otherwise) March 2017 March 2016 Profit for the period 0.067 0.524 Total Income from operations 25.62 24.94 Source text: bit.ly/2pNfXiK NOTE: United Breweries is engaged in the manufacture and sale of beer including licensing of brands which constitutes a single operating segment. (Reporting By Samantha Kareen Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)