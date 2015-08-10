NEW YORK Aug 10 United Capital Financial Advisers said Monday it hired five brokers in South Carolina who will run the firm's first two offices in the state.

Thomas McDonald, T. Brandon Cox, Arthur Klugh, Jim Charbonneau and Taber Brown joined the independent investment adviser United Capital on July 17 in the towns of Anderson and Seneca, South Carolina.

Together, the five managed $415 million in client assets.

McDonald started his business with Cox and Klugh in Anderson, South Carolina, in 1991. About two years ago, McDonald merged the business with Charbonneau and Brown.

The combined firms began talks with United Capital last year, McDonald said.

They eventually chose to join United Capital, in part, because its investment platform offers broader opportunities and lower prices than they had seen offered by other firms, McDonald said.

"The strategies are true to their disciplines and have performed well," McDonald said.

United Capital has 77 offices in the U.S. managing a combined $15 billion in client assets. (Reporting by Elizabeth Dilts; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)