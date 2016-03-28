BRIEF-United Gulf Investment Corporation Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 396,231 dinars versus 317,483 dinars year ago Source:(http://bit.ly/2qgm5Pq) Further company coverage:
MOSCOW, March 28 Russia's aluminium giant Rusal plans to reduce its debt by between $300 million and $400 million this year, according to an analyst and a banking source who met with Rusal officials on Monday.
Rusal confirmed that the meeting took place, but declined to comment on the planned debt reduction.
Rusal should repay $1 billion of its debt in 2016 and a part of this sum may be refinanced, the company has said. (Reporting by Yelena Orekhova and Anastasia Lyrchikova; writing by Polina Devitt; editing by Jason Neely)
* Q1 net profit after tax EGP 21.1 million versus EGP 15.6 million year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2pyhtW3 ) Further company coverage: