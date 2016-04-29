(Adds details on new smelter, loans; refiled to replace
* Rusal's Q1 output includes 39,000 T from Boguchansk
smelter
* Boguchansk's annual capacity is 147,000 T
* Boguchansk's official launch planned in 2016
* Rusal agrees refinancing deals
April 29 Russian aluminium giant Rusal
increased its first-quarter production by 1.7 percent to 916,000
tonnes, owing to a new smelter and several debt refinancing
deals, the company said on Friday.
Rusal, which last year was overtaken by China's Hongqiao
as the world's biggest aluminium producer, has been
hit by weak prices for the metal. However, limited restarts of
smelters in China were helping the market, it said.
Rusal's first-quarter sales rose 2.7 percent on the same
period last year to 957,000 tonnes and included 39,000 tonnes
produced in a trial run by its new Boguchansk smelter in
Russia's Krasnoyarsk region.
The official start-up for this smelter, which Rusal built in
partnership with power generating group Rushydro, has
been repeatedly postponed amid weak aluminium prices.
The smelter's first stage has an annual capacity of 147,000
tonnes and its formal opening will be announced as soon as
Rusal, controlled by Russian tycoon Oleg Deripaska and
part-owned by Glencore, receives technical approval
from the Russian authorities, it said in March.
However, Boguchansk's first-quarter production shows the
smelter will manage to reach its annual capacity this year if it
keeps production running at the same pace in the remaining
quarters.
On Friday, Rusal said only that it planned to officially
start the smelter later this year.
It also said aluminium prices on the London Metal Exchange
have grown by more than 10 percent so far this year amid growing
metal supply tightness and very limited restarts in China.
Three-month aluminium hit a nine-month peak on
Friday as speculators pushed prices higher in the wake of a
weaker dollar and firmer oil prices, but analysts were cautious.
"Although the aluminium price strengthening in March and
April ... prompts a stronger outlook for second-quarter
earnings, we think it might prove temporary," VTB Capital said
in a note following Rusal's results on Friday.
Rusal's shares fell 1.8 percent in Hong Kong on Friday.
Rusal also said that it would repay $524 million of its debt
to a syndicate of international banks, using a refinancing
tranche and $109 million of its own funds.
It also entered into new credit facilities for up to $178
million with Russia's Gazprombank for its debt
refinancing with the same bank and agreed with Sberbank
, the country's largest lender, a new credit limit of
up to $100 million.
(Reporting by Sonali Paul and Polina Devitt; additional
reporting by Anastasia Lyrchikova; editing by Joseph Radford and
Greg Mahlich)