MELBOURNE Aug 27 Russia's United Company Rusal
Plc returned to profit in the June quarter for the
first time in five quarters, thanks to higher aluminium prices,
cost cuts and smelter closures.
The aluminium giant, which last week completed a
restructuring of $5.15 billion in debt with no payments due
until January 2016, said it expects its margins and profits to
improve in the second half of the year.
Recurring net profit, defined as adjusted net profit plus
the company's share of Norilsk Nickel's earnings,
jumped to $129 million for the June quarter, up from a loss of
$203 million a year earlier.
Core earnings jumped 26 percent to $220 million, but that
missed analysts' forecasts for earnings before interest, tax,
depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of $255 million,
according to a Reuters poll of six brokers.
Rusal, which has a primary listing in Hong Kong and
secondary listings in Paris and Moscow, said it expected EBITDA
to top $600 million in the second half of this year at current
aluminium prices.
(Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Richard Pullin)