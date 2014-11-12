* Q3 recurring net profit jumps to $250 mln vs $132 mln loss
* Sees Q4 earnings topping $400 million
MELBOURNE Nov 12 Russia's United Company Rusal
Plc beat analysts' forecasts with its strongest
quarterly profit in nearly three years thanks to higher
aluminium prices and cost cuts, and ramped up its second-half
earnings target.
The world no.1 aluminium producer said it expects to
continue cutting costs, and sees a deficit in the
long-oversupplied aluminium market growing next year, buoying
both prices and premiums for physical material.
"Looking beyond 2014, UC RUSAL estimates that global
aluminium consumption will reach 66 million tonnes in 2018 vs.
52 million tonnes in 2013, and that the market will remain in
deficit for the foreseeable future," Rusal Chief Executive Oleg
Deripaska said in a statement.
For the September quarter, Rusal's recurring net profit -
adjusted net profit plus its share of Norilsk Nickel's
earnings - jumped to $250 million from a loss of $132 million a
year earlier.
Five analysts on average had expected a recurring net profit
of $232 million.
Cash London Metal Exchange (LME) aluminium prices
surged to an 18-month peak in September. They have since given
up some of those gains but are still up 17 percent this year,
while premiums in Japan are at a record high of $420 per tonne
over LME prices for October-December shipments.
The company also benefited from a drop in the rouble against
the U.S. dollar in the wake of western sanctions on Russia.
Rusal's adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation
and amortisation (EBITDA) rose to $470 million in the third
quarter from $130 million in the same period last year, topping
analysts' forecasts around $404 million.
It said it expects fourth quarter EBITDA to to be more than
$400 million, implying second-half earnings would top $870
million, compared with a previous forecast for EBITDA to exceed
$600 million in the second half of 2014.
The consensus median forecast of analysts polled by Reuters
in October is for an aluminium surplus of 38,500 tonnes this
year, with the market expected to tighten significantly next
year to reach a 102,500 tonne deficit.
Deripaska said the global deficit, excluding China, in the
first nine months of the year had reached 900,000 tonnes.
Rusal's shares have rocketed 87 percent this year on the
back of the recovery in aluminium prices and the company's
restructuring of $5.15 billion in debt.
