(Adds detail on market outlook)
May 13 Russian aluminium giant Rusal Plc
reported a 57 percent slump in first-quarter core
earnings, hurt by weaker aluminium prices, but pointed to signs
of improvement in the market.
Rusal, which last year was overtaken by China's Hongqiao
as the world's biggest aluminium producer, said it
expects demand to outstrip supply by 1.2 million tonnes in 2016,
following a 600,000-tonne surplus last year, led by strong
Chinese demand and capacity curtailments.
"During the first quarter of 2016 amid turbulent commodity
markets, Rusal's continued focus was on tighter cost controls
and operational efficiency," Chief Executive Vladislav Soloviev
said in a statement.
Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and
amortisation (EBITDA) for the March quarter fell to $312 million
from $721 million a year earlier, matching forecasts around $311
million from five banks.
Core earnings were up 2 percent from the December quarter.
Average sale prices during the quarter fell 28 percent from
a year earlier, while its sales of primary aluminium and alloys
rose 2.4 percent to 957,000 tonnes.
"Positive dynamics witnessed in the aluminium sector are
supported by an accelerating ex-China deficit and solid demand
fundamentals as the transportation sector continues to fuel
global demand growth in primary aluminium," Soloviev said.
Rusal expects 5.3 percent growth in global aluminium demand
in 2016 to 59.6 million tonnes. Chinese demand is seen expanding
by 7 percent to 31 million tonnes, driven by transportation,
which will account for roughly half of new demand, followed by
construction, consumer durables and packaging.
On the supply side, Chinese production growth is expected to
moderate to 4.8 percent this year, its weakest pace in five
years as high cost smelters were shut down, but previously
committed expansions came online.
Rusal estimated that out of 4.4 million tonnes of production
cuts in 2015 in China, 585,000 tonnes were restarted in the
first quarter of this year and 715,000 tonnes were newly
commissioned. At the same time, another 604,000 tonnes were
idled.
Exports of semi-manufactured Chinese aluminium products were
also expected to moderate this year, it said, as premiums for
metal outside China fell and Shanghai prices rose due to local
capacity cuts, dampening the profitability of global shipments.
Record China semis exports have raised the ire of major
global producers and resulted in a trade investigation by U.S.
authorities.
(Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Richard Pullin)