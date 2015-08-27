* Q2 adjusted EBITDA jumps to $568 mln
* Sees global aluminium surplus of 277,000 tonnes in 2015
* Expects Chinese semis exports to fall in H2
(Adds details about board meeting on dividend)
Aug 27 Russia's Rusal has decided to
delay a decision on its possible first dividend since listing
five years ago though its second-quarter core profit more than
doubled thanks to cost cuts and a weaker rouble.
The rouble's decline supports the world's top aluminium
producer by partially offsetting weak aluminium prices, which
are already at six-year lows and, according to Rusal, will
remain under pressure due to a glut of exports from China.
"We expect that (the) aluminium market is likely to remain
challenging for the remainder of the year," Chairman Matthias
Warnig said in a statement.
Rusal's core profit, or adjusted earnings before interest,
tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), soared to $568
million for the three months to June from $220 million a year
earlier, topping analysts' forecasts of around $467 million.
The market had thought Rusal would announce its first
dividend since listing in 2010, after it said earlier this month
that was under consideration. Its net debt fell $600 million
from the end of March to $8 billion at the end of June.
Rusal's board of directors adopted a new dividend policy on
Aug. 26, but decided to delay the decision on dividend payment,
the company said.
The board will consider the dividend question by the end of
September, Interfax news agency quoted the company as saying.
Its shares were up 1 percent by 0851 GMT.
Rusal predicted global supply would outstrip demand by
277,000 tonnes in 2015, but that was less bearish than U.S.
rival Alcoa's forecast for a surplus of 760,000 tonnes
this year.
It said it doubted Chinese producers would increase exports
of semi-manufactured aluminium products, such as plates for
window frames and beer cans, as those shipments were already
loss-making.
Rio Tinto said recently that sliding London
Metal Exchange prices and shrinking premiums - surcharges paid
on top of LME prices for metal delivery - had driven 40 percent
of the industry's smelters back into the red.
That has led producers to consider cutting smelter capacity
again, adding to reductions over the past two years. Glencore's
Century Aluminum Co this week said it would idle a
plant in Kentucky.
Rusal expects to decide later this year on plans to cut
200,000 tonnes per year of capacity. However, the company is
still on track to start its new Boguchansk smelter in Russia by
the end of 2015.
