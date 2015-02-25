(Repeats story published late Wednesday; no changes to text)

* Rusal says Q4 EBITDA soar to $651 mln

* Sees Q1 cash costs below $1,500 per T

* Says no plans to restart mothballed capacity

By Sonali Paul and Andrey Kuzmin

MELBOURNE/MOSCOW, Feb 25 Russia's Rusal Plc , the world's largest aluminium producer, hopes to cut its debt by $1 billion ahead of schedule after the rouble slump boosted its core earnings more than six-fold in the last quarter of 2014, the firm said.

While many Russian companies have been hit by a downturn in the economy, exporters such as Rusal have benefited from a 50 percent drop in the rouble since early 2014 that has made their products cheaper on dollar-denominated global markets.

"The company is benefiting from a sharp decrease in aluminium cash costs on the back of rouble depreciation and inefficient capacity cuts," analysts at VTB Capital said in a note.

Rusal, whose net debt stood at $8.8 billion at the end of 2014, does not have obligatory payments for this year, except a rouble bond repayment in April, on which it plans to spend about 15 billion roubles ($241 million).

"We will continue early debt repayments," said Oleg Mukhamedshin, Rusal deputy chief executive. "In total we hope to cut our debt by no less than $1 billion during 2015."

Rusal's adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) soared to $651 million in the final quarter of 2014 from $101 million a year earlier, just beating an average of seven analysts' forecasts at $637 million.

Recurring net profit - adjusted net profit plus its share of Norilsk Nickel's earnings - jumped to $660 million from a loss of $310 million a year earlier.

Rusal expects its aluminium cash costs to fall further to below $1,500 per tonne in the first quarter of 2015, which, according to VTB Capital, will be the lowest level since 2009 and forecast a deficit in aluminium supply in 2015 outside China.

The company warned, however, that aluminium premiums in Asia may come under pressure from rising exports of semi-manufactured products from China, the world's largest aluminium producer and consumer.

"Looking at the industry as a whole, we believe that global aluminium demand will grow by 6.5 percent in 2015 to 59 million tonnes, while production growth outside of China will continue to be limited, with 1.1 million tonnes remaining in supply deficit," Chief Executive Vladislav Soloviev said in a statement.

Rusal also added that it had no plans to restart any mothballed aluminium capacity, regardless of the global aluminium price. ($1 = 62.2300 roubles) (Reporting by Sonali Paul and Andrey Kuzmin; Writing by Polina Devitt,; Editing by Elizabeth Piper and Jeremy Gaun)