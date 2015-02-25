(Repeats story published late Wednesday; no changes to text)
* Rusal says Q4 EBITDA soar to $651 mln
* Sees Q1 cash costs below $1,500 per T
* Says no plans to restart mothballed capacity
By Sonali Paul and Andrey Kuzmin
MELBOURNE/MOSCOW, Feb 25 Russia's Rusal Plc
, the world's largest aluminium producer, hopes to cut
its debt by $1 billion ahead of schedule after the rouble slump
boosted its core earnings more than six-fold in the last quarter
of 2014, the firm said.
While many Russian companies have been hit by a downturn in
the economy, exporters such as Rusal have benefited from a 50
percent drop in the rouble since early 2014 that has made their
products cheaper on dollar-denominated global markets.
"The company is benefiting from a sharp decrease in
aluminium cash costs on the back of rouble depreciation and
inefficient capacity cuts," analysts at VTB Capital said in a
note.
Rusal, whose net debt stood at $8.8 billion at the end of
2014, does not have obligatory payments for this year, except a
rouble bond repayment in April, on which it plans to spend about
15 billion roubles ($241 million).
"We will continue early debt repayments," said Oleg
Mukhamedshin, Rusal deputy chief executive. "In total we hope to
cut our debt by no less than $1 billion during 2015."
Rusal's adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation
and amortisation (EBITDA) soared to $651 million in the final
quarter of 2014 from $101 million a year earlier, just beating
an average of seven analysts' forecasts at $637 million.
Recurring net profit - adjusted net profit plus its share of
Norilsk Nickel's earnings - jumped to $660 million
from a loss of $310 million a year earlier.
Rusal expects its aluminium cash costs to fall further to
below $1,500 per tonne in the first quarter of 2015, which,
according to VTB Capital, will be the lowest level since 2009
and forecast a deficit in aluminium supply in 2015 outside
China.
The company warned, however, that aluminium premiums in Asia
may come under pressure from rising exports of semi-manufactured
products from China, the world's largest aluminium producer and
consumer.
"Looking at the industry as a whole, we believe that global
aluminium demand will grow by 6.5 percent in 2015 to 59 million
tonnes, while production growth outside of China will continue
to be limited, with 1.1 million tonnes remaining in supply
deficit," Chief Executive Vladislav Soloviev said in a
statement.
Rusal also added that it had no plans to restart any
mothballed aluminium capacity, regardless of the global
aluminium price.
($1 = 62.2300 roubles)
(Reporting by Sonali Paul and Andrey Kuzmin; Writing by Polina
Devitt,; Editing by Elizabeth Piper and Jeremy Gaun)