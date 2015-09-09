Sept 9 Analysts on Wednesday gave the thumbs up
to the replacement of United Continental Holdings Inc
Chief Executive Officer Jeff Smisek, who stepped down due to a
federal probe of the U.S. airline, and the company's shares were
flat.
Oscar Munoz, a UAL board member, is stepping down from his
job as chief operating officer of railroad company CSX Corp
. Two other senior UAL executives have also left the
company as a result of the probe involving the Port Authority of
New York and New Jersey.
UAL stock had fallen as much as 2 percent in extended
trading Tuesday after the news and was as low as $56.87
Wednesday morning but was down less than 0.1 percent at $57.48
about an hour after the market opened.
"The appointment of Mr. Munoz may be a blessing in
disguise," said CRT Capital Group analyst Michael Derchin. "At
CSX, Mr. Munoz helped transform the railroad into an industry
leader in customer focus, reliability and financial performance.
These are major priorities for UAL, in our opinion, and Mr.
Munoz could be the right man at the right time to take the helm
at an airline that could improve in these areas."
Analysts were also pleased that the new CEO, a longtime UAL
board member, was familiar with the airline carrier.
"We believe Mr. Munoz already knows the inherent potential
and key investor concerns regarding the company," said Evercore
ISI analyst Duane Pfennigwerth. "Specifically, we were
encouraged to hear him speak directly to the integration
challenges that United has faced and improving customer service
as a priority."
Raymond James' Savanthi Syth said Munoz would appeal to
investors as he also brings an outside perspective and
experience.
Under Smisek, United had faced mounting pressure from
investors to improve its day-to-day operations and financial
performance.
In February, the carrier had opened an internal
investigation into its relationship with David Samson, a former
chairman of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, after
it learned of the federal probe.
Media reports have said the probe focuses on whether United
added direct flights to Columbia, South Carolina, from Newark
to accommodate Samson, who had a home there.
The route was canceled after Samson resigned in early 2014
following news of a federal probe into the potential conflict of
interest between his role as port authority chairman and his
private law firm.
(Reporting by Sinead Carew; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)