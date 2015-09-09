(Recasts lede, adds detail about financial forecasts, Munoz

By Alwyn Scott and Nick Carey
Sept 9 One day after ousting its chief
executive, United Continental Holdings Inc and its new
boss, Oscar Munoz, moved to reassure shareholders and employees
that the company is stable.
The airline also got a boost on Wednesday after acting Chief
Financial Officer Gerry Laderman said at an investor conference
that United is on track to save $1 billion in annual non-fuel
costs by next year and would complete a $1 billion share buyback
nearly two years ahead of schedule. UAL told investors it would
return $4 billion to shareholders by 2017.
Analysts gave a thumbs up to leadership change, and the
company's shares rose, after falling as much as 2 percent in
extended trading Tuesday. UAL shares closed slightly higher as
broader indexes fell by more than 1 percent.
The stock slumped Tuesday after the airline surprised
investors with the announcement that Chief Executive Jeff Smisek
and two other senior executives were leaving the company in
connection with a federal probe involving the Port Authority of
New York and New Jersey.
In February, the carrier said it had opened an internal
investigation into its relationship with David Samson, a former
chairman of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, after
it learned of a federal probe.
Media reports have said the probe focuses on whether United
added direct flights to Columbia, South Carolina, from Newark
to accommodate Samson, who has a home near the city. A
spokeswoman for Samson's lawyers declined to comment.
The route was canceled after Samson resigned in early 2014
following news of a separate federal probe into the potential
conflict of interest between his role as port authority chairman
and his private law firm.
United said Smisek could not be reached for comment. The
company's general counsel Brett Hart declined to discuss the
probe during a call with analysts Tuesday.
The investigation of UAL and Samson is one of many probes
stemming from the so-called "Bridgegate" scandal, in which aides
to New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie were accused of engineering
traffic jams on the busy George Washington Bridge to New York
City to punish a local politician. Christie, now competing in
the crowded Republican presidential field, told CNN Wednesday
"the fact is when you have 60,000 people working for you, there
are going to be occasions where someone doesn't hold up that
standard. I don't know if this is one of those instances or
not."
OPERATIONAL, LABOR CHALLENGES
The federal probe is only one challenge facing Munoz, 56,
who left CSX Corp as president and chief operating
officer to lead UAL.
Under Smisek, United lagged on financial and operational
performance, was dogged by computer outages that stranded
passengers and recently posted the worst on-time record among
major U.S. carriers.
Munoz must now convince shareholders that UAL can make
faster progress to narrow the gap in financial and operating
performance with rivals such as Delta Air Lines Inc. He
also faces a unionized workforce that had difficult relations
with management under Smisek.
Workers protested at shareholders meetings and called for
his ouster over the failure to reach combined labor contracts
for flight attendants and mechanics.
On Wednesday, Munoz told the company's employees in a letter
that he would meet with as many workers as possible and "hear
about operations directly from you."
Sara Nelson, president of the Association of Flight
Attendants, recalled a joint union-management press conference
in May. In a small waiting room before the event, "there was no
effort on the part of Smisek to interact with me or any of the
other union leaders," Nelson recalled.
"We are overjoyed, quite frankly, that the cloud of Smisek's
leadership has been lifted," she said.
David Bourne, director of the airline division of the
International Brotherhood of Teamsters, said Wednesday he was
"very, very happy" with the choice of Munoz because of his rail
background. Bourne said he had a "rocky start" with Smisek when
he initially proposed outsourcing ground service operations at
several airports including Newark.
"We said, 'Do you want a war?'" he said. "We had a talk, we
hit it off, I don't know why. From that point on we were able to
get things done."
Investors and analysts said Munoz's record at CSX was
reassuring. Munoz "helped transform the railroad into an
industry leader in customer focus, reliability and financial
performance," said CRT Capital Group analyst Michael Derchin.
"These are major priorities for UAL, in our opinion."
Analysts were also pleased that the new CEO was familiar
with the airline due to long service on United's board.
"We believe Mr. Munoz already knows the inherent potential
and key investor concerns regarding the company," said Evercore
ISI analyst Duane Pfennigwerth. "We were encouraged to hear him
speak directly to the integration challenges that United has
faced and improving customer service as a priority."
