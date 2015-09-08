BRIEF-Elliott Associates reports 4.9 pct stake in Gigamon as of April 28
* Elliott associates reports a 4.9 percent stake in gigamon inc as of april 28 - sec filing
(Corrects to chief operating officer from CEO in second paragraph)
Sept 8 United Continental Holdings Inc said Chief Executive Jeff Smisek had stepped down, effective immediately.
The company also named railroad operator CSX Corp Chief Operating Officer Oscar Munoz as Smisek's replacement. (Reporting by Sweta Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
* Elliott associates reports a 4.9 percent stake in gigamon inc as of april 28 - sec filing
* Amgen inc files for potential five-part senior notes offering - sec filing Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2qh9EEe) Further company coverage: