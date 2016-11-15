BRIEF-Fifth Street Asset Management announces Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.10
* Fifth Street Asset Management Inc. announces first quarter 2017 results
DUBAI Nov 15 Qatar's United Development Co has awarded three contracts worth 716 million riyals ($190.9 million) to develop projects on its Pearl-Qatar real estate project, the company said on Tuesday.
Leighton Contracting Qatar had been commissioned for construction work at the main building of Al Mutahidah Towers, while Navayuga Engineering Co was picked to complete infrastructure work at Giardino Village, a residential district.
Promer Qatar was given a contract to construct 10 villas in Giardino Village, it added. (Reporting by Tom Arnold; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)
May 15 Index provider MSCI on Monday announced changes to its indexes as a result of its semiannual market reclassification, including reclassifying Pakistan as an emerging market from frontier market status and the addition of 57 securities and removal of 28 securities from its All-Country World Index.