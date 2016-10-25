DUBAI Oct 25 Qatari real estate developer United Development Company reported a more than threefold rise in third-quarter net profit on Tuesday, Reuters calculations showed on Tuesday.

 Net profit of 119.2 million riyals ($32.7 million) in the three months ending Sept. 30, versus 37.9 million a year earlier.

 Reuters calculated the results based on financial statements in lieu of a quarterly breakdown.

 United Development Company's nine-month net profit of 451 million riyals was down from 595 million a year earlier, a bourse statement said.

($1 = 3.6407 Qatar riyals) (Reporting by Tom Arnold; editing by Jason Neely)