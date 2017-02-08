Qatari real estate developer United Development Company
reported a 81 percent rise in fourth-quarter net profit late on
Tuesday, according to Reuters calculations.
• Net profit of 171.4 million riyals ($47.07 million) in the
three months ending Dec. 31 versus 94.5 million riyals a year
earlier.
• Reuters calculated based on financial statements in lieu of
a quarterly breakdown.
• United Development Company's 12-month annual net profit 623
million riyals, down from 690 million riyals a year ago, a
bourse statement said.
• The board has recommended a cash dividend of 1.25 riyal
for each share, the statement said.
($1 = 3.6411 Qatar riyals)
(Reporting by Alexander Cornwell, editing by Hadeel Al Sayegh)