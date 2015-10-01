BRIEF-KTB Asset Management sells 7.3 pct stake in E Best Special Purpose Acquisition 3
* Says KTB Asset Management has sold 7.3 percent stake in the company, decreasing its stake in the company down to 1.1 percent from 8.4 percent
DUBAI Oct 1 Qatar's United Development Company has signed a financing deal to borrow 738 million riyals ($202.65 million) from Qatar National Bank and Commercial Bank of Qatar, the developer said on Thursday.
The money will be used to fund its Medina Centrale project, the company said in a bourse statement without elaborating.
Medina Centrale is part of The Pearl, a string of man-made islands in Doha.
($1 = 3.6417 Qatar riyals) (Reporting by Nadia Saleem; editing by Matt Smith)
* Says board of directors have recommended dividend at INR 0.16 per share