BRIEF-58.com announces agreement to raise $200 mln from Tencent
* 58.com announces agreement to raise US$200 million from Tencent for development of used goods trading platform Zhuan Zhuan
May 30 United Electronics Co Ltd
* Says signs agreement with Huainan government on cloud computing project worth 500 million yuan ($80.13 million)
April 17 Uber Technologies Inc said on Monday that its vice president of global vehicle programs, who played a role in the company's self-driving car program, has left the company.