REFILE-BRIEF-Hangzhou Binjiang Real Estate's Q1 net profit up 12.2 pct y/y
April 23 Hangzhou Binjiang Real Estate Group Co Ltd
SINGAPORE Aug 26 Singapore's United Engineers Ltd said on Tuesday its subsidiary WBL Corporation was selling its automotive business to luxury car distributor StarChase Motorsports (Singapore) Pte Ltd for S$455 million($365 million).
The company said the sale was part of its plan to exit from non-core business operations. WBL, which is 67.6 percent owned by United Engineers, imports and distributes luxury cars across Singapore, Malaysia, China, Thailand, Indonesia and Vietnam.
Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp is in talks with a group linked to Thai billionaire Charoen Sirivadhanabhakdi to sell its stake in United Engineers.
(1 US dollar = 1.2511 Singapore dollar) (Reporting by Rachel Armstrong; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)
ZURICH, April 23 Credit Suisse will not decide on how it wants to raise fresh capital until after this week's annual general meeting, SonntagsZeitung reported on Sunday.