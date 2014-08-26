SINGAPORE Aug 26 Singapore's United Engineers Ltd said on Tuesday its subsidiary WBL Corporation was selling its automotive business to luxury car distributor StarChase Motorsports (Singapore) Pte Ltd for S$455 million($365 million).

The company said the sale was part of its plan to exit from non-core business operations. WBL, which is 67.6 percent owned by United Engineers, imports and distributes luxury cars across Singapore, Malaysia, China, Thailand, Indonesia and Vietnam.

Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp is in talks with a group linked to Thai billionaire Charoen Sirivadhanabhakdi to sell its stake in United Engineers.

(1 US dollar = 1.2511 Singapore dollar) (Reporting by Rachel Armstrong; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)