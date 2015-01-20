DUBLIN Jan 20 A senior executive at the parent of United Airlines dismissed suggestions on Tuesday that airlines would revise their fleet buying decisions because of a recent rout in oil prices.

"Current oil prices are not driving those decisions for us or any other major airline," Gerry Laderman, senior vice president for finance and procurement and the treasurer at United Continental Holdings, told an Airline Economics conference.

"I would say that is really not a factor in decisions on retaining aircraft or ordering new aircraft," he said, adding that airlines would however be influenced by economic growth that many expect to kick in as a result of cheaper energy.

There has been a debate in the aviation industry over whether lower oil prices would stimulate demand for older planes at the expense of strong recent orders for new jets.

Laderman declined to comment on a Bloomberg News report that United was ready to order 10 more Boeing 777 jets.

Betsy Snyder, a director at Standard & Poor's, told the same conference that the credit agency saw potential for further upgrades in airline ratings following the oil price drop. (Reporting by Tim Hepher, Victoria Bryan, Editing by Conor Humphries)