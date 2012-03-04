* United has some problems with check-in kiosks
By Sinead Carew and Kyle Peterson
NEW YORK/CHICAGO, March 4 United Airlines
battled service problems including flight delays, faulty kiosks
and jammed phonelines this weekend as it worked through
technical glitches during its combination of the United and
Continental Airlines reservation systems.
The airline on Saturday adopted the reservation
platform of the former Continental Airlines after the companies
merged to form the world's largest carrier, now known as United
Airlines. It is owned by United Continental Holdings Inc
.
But after spending months preparing for the change --
including training about 15,000 employees on the new software --
United said on Sunday that technical issues had
flared up at airports across the system, causing delays.
In particular, problems with the company's airport check-in
kiosks meant customers had instead to line up to see service
agents, spokeswoman Megan McCarthy said.
"We did have some issues with our kiosks and at times that
slowed the check-in process," McCarthy said, adding that the
airline's performance had improved by Sunday afternoon.
By 2:30 p.m. CST (2030 GMT), 83.1 percent of domestic
mainline flights were arriving on time, in line with the
company's 80 percent monthly goal, McCarthy said.
Earlier on Sunday only 75.5 percent of United's
mainline flights were on time -- arriving within 14 minutes of
their scheduled slot -- as were about 87.1 percent of its
Express flights. The day before, just 75 percent of flights were
departing within 30 minutes of their scheduled time.
"Our IT department still continues to fine-tune our system,"
McCarthy said.
The company's website said its call centers were "currently
experiencing extraordinarily high call volumes" and that in some
cases, hold times were more than an hour. Customers might be
advised to call back another time, it said.
Other issues that irked some customers included a delay in
merging the airlines' air-miles programs. The airline said it
had put up a notice on Saturday morning saying air
miles could take up to 72 hours to be updated.
United promised one customer, Daniel Woo, in its Twitter
feed on Saturday morning that he would be able to see
combined miles within 24 hours.
But on Sunday, a Reuters editor flying United
said the check-in computer had not recognized her frequent-flier
number in a manual entry nor in a reading of a United credit
card.
KIOSK, AIR-MILE PROBLEMS
Michael Boyd, an airline consultant at Boyd Group
International in Evergreen, Colorado said his wife was waiting
for her air miles to be transferred but added that two of his
colleagues had travelled United without incident on
Sunday.
"It doesn't look like it's a major meltdown. It looks like a
glitch," said Boyd, who says he has carried out no consulting
work with United and is not working with any of its competitors.
Boyd said arrival times seemed normal but added that kiosk
problems would make travellers anxious, particularly as airlines
tended to have much fewer check-out counters open since kiosks
had become more prevalent.
"When the kiosk refuses to talk to you, who do you yell at?"
he said.
Migration to a single reservation system comes with risks,
as US Airways Group learned in 2007 when it attempted to
combine the reservation systems of the former America West
Airlines and US Airways. The two airlines merged in 2005.
A glitch in combining that system caused self-service kiosks
to fail and forced passengers to stand in extraordinarily long
lines. Thousands of travelers had to wait and about 500 at the
Charlotte, North Carolina hub missed flights.
Delta Air Lines had a much smoother transition to a
single reservation system following its 2008 merger with
Northwest Airlines.
Since the United transition, customers going to the
Continental.com website are now directed to the United website.
The United website said on Sunday afternoon that
"the systems integration process is almost complete". It said
the system conversion involved moving millions of reservations
and re-establishing numerous communications links.