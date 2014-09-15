UPDATE 1-Magnitude 7.1 quake strikes off Chile's coast, near Santiago -USGS
SANTIAGO, April 24 A major earthquake of magnitude 7.1 struck off the west coast of Chile on Monday, near the capital Santiago, the U.S. Geological Survey said.
LONDON, Sept 15 Books are covered for the sale of up to 11 million shares in German internet service provider United Internet, two sources familiar with the matter said, in a deal worth up to 382 million euros ($494 million) at Monday's closing price.
United Internet said earlier on Monday that it would sell the new shares in a private placement, with the price and number of shares sold to be announced on Sept. 16.
JP Morgan and HSBC are running the deal. ($1 = 0.7727 Euros) (Reporting By Freya Berry; editing by Pamela Barbaglia)
SANTIAGO, April 24 A major earthquake of magnitude 7.1 struck off the west coast of Chile on Monday, near the capital Santiago, the U.S. Geological Survey said.
NEW YORK, April 24 An investment banking vice president and risk management specialist was criminally charged on Monday with insider trading in Neustar Inc before the advertising technology company agreed to be acquired by a private equity firm.