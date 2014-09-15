BRIEF-Diebold Nixdorf says entered into managed services agreement with TD Bank in Q1
* Says entered into a managed services agreement with TD Bank Group in Q1 of 2017 - sec filing
FRANKFURT, Sept 15 German internet service provider United Internet on Monday said it would issue up to 11 million new shares, or up to 382 million euros ($495 million) at Monday's closing price, in a private placement.
The company said the placement would begin on Sept. 15 and end on Sept. 16 at the latest, adding the number of shares to be issued and the placement price would be announced on Sept. 16. (1 US dollar = 0.7723 euro)
* Netflix Inc reports CEO Reed Hastings's 2016 total compensation was $23.2 million versus $16.6 million in 2015