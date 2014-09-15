FRANKFURT, Sept 15 German internet service provider United Internet on Monday said it would issue up to 11 million new shares, or up to 382 million euros ($495 million) at Monday's closing price, in a private placement.

The company said the placement would begin on Sept. 15 and end on Sept. 16 at the latest, adding the number of shares to be issued and the placement price would be announced on Sept. 16. (1 US dollar = 0.7723 euro)

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)