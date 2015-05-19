FRANKFURT May 19 German internet service provider United Internet on Tuesday reported a rise in first-quarter core profit and revenues on new subscribers, but it narrowly missed expectations.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 54.8 percent to 173.5 million euros ($196.25 million) in the quarter ending March 31. That was below the average forecast of 176 million euros in a Reuters poll.

Sales of 905.1 million euros also slightly missed the average expectation of 907 million euros.

For 2015, the company still expects the number of fee-based customer contracts to grow by about 800,000, resulting in sales growth of about 20 percent and a 40 percent rise in EBITDA.

($1 = 0.8841 euros) (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Maria Sheahan)