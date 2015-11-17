FRANKFURT Nov 17 German internet service provider United Internet on Tuesday reported a rise in third-quarter core profit and revenues as the number of subscribers continued to rise.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 43 percent to 203.7 million euros ($217.2 million) in the quarter ending Sept. 30. That was above the most optimistic estimate in a Reuters poll with average forecast of 196 million euros.

Sales of 931.4 million euros missed the average expectation of 941 million euros.

For 2015, the company still expects the number of fee-based customer contracts to grow by about 880,000, resulting in sales growth of about 20 percent and a 40 percent rise in EBITDA. ($1 = 0.9379 euros) (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Ludwig Burger)