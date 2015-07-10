FRANKFURT, July 10 German Internet service
provider United Internet AG said on Friday it may
float its business offering web-hosting and other online
services to corporate customers to fund an acquisition drive.
"Separate access to the capital market and Applications
shares as an additional acquisition currency would make it
easier to fund takeovers from equity," Chief Executive Ralph
Dommermuth said in a statement.
United Internet also said that it agreed to buy Polish
web-hosting firm home.pl from investors led by private equity
fund V4C Eastern Europe for 135 million euros ($150 million) in
cash to expand its footprint in the eastern European country.
The group has been investing in consumer Internet and
technology businesses, buying stakes in companies like venture
capital group Rocket Internet and cable group
Versatel.
It has also taken over web-hosting groups like InterNetX,
Sedo and fasthosts in recent years.
If the company decides to go ahead with an initial public
offering (IPO) of the Business Applications division, it would
launch the flotation in about two years, United Internet said.
It said it expects the division to generate about 600
million euros of sales this year. By comparison, it sees group
sales reaching around 3.7 billion euros.
($1 = 0.9008 euros)
