(Corrects to say offer has not been launched yet)
SINGAPORE Nov 12 Singapore water treatment
company United Envirotech Ltd (UEL), nearly 30 percent
owned by private equity firm KKR & Co LP, said KKR and
Chinese state-backed conglomerate CITIC Ltd will
launch a takeover offer valuing UEL at about S$1.9 billion ($1.5
billion) on a fully-diluted basis.
The investment in UEL, which has a market value of S$1.4
billion, allows CITIC to grow its businesses in environmental
protection, an area with significant growth potential in China,
CITIC and KKR said in a joint statement on Wednesday.
CITIC will become UEL's largest shareholder after the
transaction is completed, with KKR moving down to second.
"The consortium intends to maintain the listing of UEL post
transaction," CITIC and KKR said. (here)
UEL in July said it was in talks with a potential buyer.
($1 = 1.2927 Singapore dollar)
