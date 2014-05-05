BRIEF-Quess Corp to buy 26 pct stake in Heptagon Technologies
* Says intimation of agreement to acquire 26% stake in Heptagon Technologies Private Limited
May 5 China United Network Communications Ltd
* Says controlling shareholder added 184.5 million shares in a year to May 5, holdings increased to 63.09 percent of issued shares
Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/rer98v
WASHINGTON, Jan 23 The U.S. Senate confirmed Representative Mike Pompeo as President Donald Trump's CIA director on Monday, after a delay tied to some lawmakers' worries he might expand surveillance or allow the use of certain interrogation techniques widely considered torture.
* Samsung Electronics Co Ltd says Sharp Corp halted TV panel supply without prior consultations